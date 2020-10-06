Mary M. Beidl, 84, of Corsica, Pa. (formerly of Mars, Pa.) died Saturday October 3, 2020 at home after a brief illness and in the loving care of her family.

Born on December 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Agnes A. (Behr) and Richard G. Weller.

On February 7, 1953 she married Thomas A. Beidl with whom she raised six children. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2010.

Mary was a homemaker as she raised her six children. After raising her family, she went to work at Mars Area School District cafeteria. She enjoyed preparing and serving lunches for the children until her retirement.

When Mary wasn’t on vacation with Tom, she loved to cook, bake and can fruits and vegetables from her yard and garden. She loved to prepare food for picnics and parties. She enjoyed planting flowers in her gardens every year and keeping an immaculate yard and home.

Mary was a member of Old Union Church in Mars but attended Pisgah Presbyterian church in Corsica since 2005.

She is survived by her three daughters, Trish (Greg) Moore of Rockwell City, IA, Darlene Kersey (Mike Croll) Corsica, PA, and Jill (Kevin) McCandless of Slippery Rock, PA; sons, Timothy Beidl (Hazel Stoodard) of Placerville, CO and Bob (Kim) Beidl of Corsica, PA; six grandchildren, Timothy Beidl, Amanda (Brandon) Combs, Heather (Adam) Krahe, Bob Beidl, Tamara Beidl and Tabatha Beidl; and seven great-grandchildren, Andrea Beidl, Tyler Combs, Jaeden Snyder, Triston Combs, Autumn Beidl, Kamrynne Krahe and Kaselynn Krahe.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Beidl; her parents Richard and Agnes Weller; her son Thomas J. Beidl; a brother Richard F. Weller; and nephew Rick Weller.

Friends will be received at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Union Church Cemetery.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

