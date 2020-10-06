Oct. 1-4 Volleyball Roundup: Union Falls to Sheffield
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Union was swept by Sheffield on Saturday, dropping a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 decision.
Dominika Logue had four kills and five aces in the loss, and Morgan Cumberland added 15 assists. Sheffield also won the JV contest two sets to none. Union falls to 4-5 this season, and they play next on Monday, October 5 against Oil City.
Union vs. Sheffield (Sheffield Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-12 Sheffield
Set Two: 25-23 Sheffield
Set Three: 25-16 Sheffield
Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 4 kills, 5 aces
Hannah Buchanan: 4 kills
Morgan Cumberland: 15 assists
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.