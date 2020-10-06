 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Oct. 1-4 Volleyball Roundup: Union Falls to Sheffield

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

volleyball-court-hd-wallpaperSHEFFIELD, Pa. – Union was swept by Sheffield on Saturday, dropping a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 decision.

Dominika Logue had four kills and five aces in the loss, and Morgan Cumberland added 15 assists. Sheffield also won the JV contest two sets to none. Union falls to 4-5 this season, and they play next on Monday, October 5 against Oil City.

Union vs. Sheffield (Sheffield Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-12 Sheffield

Set Two: 25-23 Sheffield
Set Three: 25-16 Sheffield

Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 4 kills, 5 aces
Hannah Buchanan: 4 kills
Morgan Cumberland: 15 assists


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.