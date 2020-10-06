Oct. 1-4 Volleyball Roundup: Union Falls to Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Union was swept by Sheffield on Saturday, dropping a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 decision.

Dominika Logue had four kills and five aces in the loss, and Morgan Cumberland added 15 assists. Sheffield also won the JV contest two sets to none. Union falls to 4-5 this season, and they play next on Monday, October 5 against Oil City.

Union vs. Sheffield (Sheffield Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-12 Sheffield



Set Two: 25-23 SheffieldSet Three: 25-16 Sheffield

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 4 kills, 5 aces

Hannah Buchanan: 4 kills

Morgan Cumberland: 15 assists

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.