Oct. 5 Volleyball Roundup: Union Tops Oil City, Redbank Sweeps North Clarion

Union cruised to a 3-1 win over Oil City, while Redbank Valley swept North Clarion on Monday, October 5.

Union’s 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory was due in part to their strong offensive play. Dominika Logue notched 13 kills, while Drew Davis added nine kills. Defensively, the 15 dig contribution of Kennedy Vogle was essential in the win. Union’s JV squad dropped a 2-0 decision to the Oilers. Union improves to Union improves to 5-4 this season, and they play next at home against Keystone on October 6.

Redbank Valley bossed the final two sets of their straight-set victory, winning over North Clarion 25-21, 25-23, 25-9. Montana Hetrick led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, and Brianna Minich had seven kills and a block. Brooke Holben had a fantastic game, running the offense with 22 assists while also supplying five aces in the win. Redbank Valley’s JV squad won their contest two sets to none. Redbank Valley improves to 8-1, and they travel to face CL on October 6.

Union vs. Oil City (Union Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-17 Union

Set Two: 25-20 Oil City

Set Three: 25-22 Union

Set Four: 25-16 Union

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 13 kills, 2 aces

Drew Davis: 9 kills, 3 aces

Kennedy Vogle: 15 digs

Morgan Cumberland: 26 assists

Redbank Valley vs. North Clarion (Redbank Valley Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-21 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-13 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-9 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 10 kills, 3 aces

Brianna Minich: 7 kills, 1 block

Brooke Holben: 22 assists, 5 aces, 1 kill

