Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,036 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 6, that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 165,243.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 29 and October 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 890 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 6, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/06/20 – 1,036

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

10/02/20 – 1,161

10/01/20 – 1,156

9/30/20 – 1,153

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 471 2 473 18 Butler 1136 14 1150 25 Clarion 139 3 142 3 Clearfield 345 2 347 6 Crawford 330 1 331 3 Elk 78 0 78 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 791 6 797 12 Jefferson 120 1 121 3 McKean 62 1 63 2 Mercer 778 6 784 23 Venango 97 5 102 1 Warren 45 1 46 1





County Case Counts to Date