Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,036 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 6, that there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 165,243.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 29 and October 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 890 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 6, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/06/20 – 1,036
10/05/20 – 672
10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251
10/02/20 – 1,161
10/01/20 – 1,156
9/30/20 – 1,153

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  471 2 473 18
Butler  1136 14 1150 25
Clarion 139 3 142 3
Clearfield  345 2 347 6
Crawford  330 1 331 3
Elk 78 0 78 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  791 6 797 12
Jefferson  120 1 121 3
McKean  62 1 63 2
Mercer  778 6 784 23
Venango  97 5 102 1
Warren  45 1 46 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 891 16355
Allegheny 12854 179782
Armstrong 473 7385
Beaver 1993 20738
Bedford 264 4697
Berks 7420 52432
Blair 810 18088
Bradford 258 8122
Bucks 9086 100139
Butler 1150 22962
Cambria 667 24159
Cameron 8 460
Carbon 482 9749
Centre 3171 29087
Chester 7113 85479
Clarion 142 3397
Clearfield 347 8037
Clinton 217 4483
Columbia 962 8466
Crawford 331 8871
Cumberland 1991 31907
Dauphin 3982 46542
Delaware 11772 112404
Elk 78 2586
Erie 1673 29042
Fayette 845 16166
Forest 15 812
Franklin 1847 21734
Fulton 55 1336
Greene 195 4588
Huntingdon 449 6552
Indiana 797 9486
Jefferson 121 3592
Juniata 199 2468
Lackawanna 2747 33033
Lancaster 8257 82755
Lawrence 564 7988
Lebanon 2181 20495
Lehigh 5805 60956
Luzerne 4222 47628
Lycoming 753 13902
McKean 63 4560
Mercer 784 12329
Mifflin 248 7006
Monroe 1831 23461
Montgomery 12543 152313
Montour 218 8016
Northampton 4638 56380
Northumberland 1151 12083
Perry 252 4235
Philadelphia 33144 286286
Pike 596 6861
Potter 31 1179
Schuylkill 1297 19528
Snyder 403 3868
Somerset 239 10712
Sullivan 15 521
Susquehanna 310 4589
Tioga 101 3600
Union 571 14236
Venango 102 4890
Warren 46 3610
Washington 1465 26279
Wayne 257 6563
Westmoreland 2500 44451
Wyoming 80 2888
York 5171 62688

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,196 cases among employees, for a total of 28,576 at 992 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,497 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,059 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


