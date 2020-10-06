Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

HAWTHORNE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 28 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, on State Route 28/Brookville Street just east of Cedar Street in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Nicole L. Sherry, of Fairmount City, was operating a 2012 Kia Sorento, traveling east on State Route 28 negotiating a right curve in the road. Sherry came upon a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by 57-year-old Timothy S. Rudolph, of Ringgold, stopped along the right shoulder with its hazard lights on.

According to police, Sherry attempted to brake but was unable to avoid impact with Rudolph’s vehicle. Sherry’s vehicle struck the rear of Rudolph’s vehicle and then came to a final rest, facing east in the right lane of travel.

Sherry and Rudolph were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Sherry was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 5, 2020.

