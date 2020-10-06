Police: Two Teens Attack, Injure Abraxas Employee

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two teen detainees attacked and injured an employee at the Abraxas detention facility in Howe Township on Saturday.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, to the Abraxas 1 detention facility in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of an assault.

Police say it was reported that two juveniles, identified as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, who were court-ordered to be detained at the facility, attacked a known 30-year-old Warren man employed at the facility while he was attempting to restrain one of them.

As a result, the victim suffered a broken ankle and was also treated for a possible concussion, according to police.

Charges against the two juveniles are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.