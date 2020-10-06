 

Police: Two Teens Attack, Injure Abraxas Employee

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two teen detainees attacked and injured an employee at the Abraxas detention facility in Howe Township on Saturday.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, to the Abraxas 1 detention facility in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of an assault.

Police say it was reported that two juveniles, identified as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, who were court-ordered to be detained at the facility, attacked a known 30-year-old Warren man employed at the facility while he was attempting to restrain one of them.

As a result, the victim suffered a broken ankle and was also treated for a possible concussion, according to police.

Charges against the two juveniles are pending through District Court 37-4-03.


