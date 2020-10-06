Redbank Valley’s Tenacious Defense Earns Week Four All-American Player of the Week Honors

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Redbank Valley Bulldogs defense came up clutch in their high-profile battle with Union/A-C Valley, as the Bulldogs allowed only six points and scored a safety in their 10-6 victory. The powerful defensive performance earns the Redbank Valley defense the D9Sports.com All American Awards & Engraving Player of the Week honors for week four.

In a game with big playoff and division title implications, the Redbank Valley defense showed up for the occasion, tempering a fast-paced and versatile Union/A-C Valley offense. All-state defensive end Joe Mansfield made his presence known early, sacking Union/A-C Valley quarterback Tanner Merwin for a safety. Mansfield used his speed to dart outside of the right tackle before securing the sack, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

The Redbank Valley defense didn’t force any turnovers, but two key red zone stops were vital in the Bulldogs’ win. The first stop came at the end of the first half when the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs after facing a first and goal from the 10-yard line. The powerful interior work of Kobe Bonanno was vital in repelling the Falcon Knights, as Union/A-C Valley could not create any space to run up the middle.

After an exchange of touchdowns made the score 10-6, Union/A-C Valley took the ball down to the Redbank Valley 20-yard line and the Falcon Knights appeared likely to seize the lead. Redbank Valley stood firm yet again, forcing two incompletions to create another turnover on downs. Dalton Bish was the standout Bulldogs’ defender on their final big stop, as his tight coverage against Caden Rainey limited the impact of the dangerous receiver.

Read the full game recap here.



All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving.

