Say What?!: Man Takes Guinness Record, Stacking 38 Cookies in 30 Seconds

IDAHO – Guinness veteran David Rush broke yet another record recently by stacking 38 sandwich cookies with one hand in just 30 seconds.

Rush, who is known for breaking over 150 Guinness records in an effort to promote STEM education, reported it took him around 50 tries to break the record.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.