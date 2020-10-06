Brenna Campbell Named Clarion Rehab/CHAMP September Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Brenna Campbell as September’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo: (from left) Steve Seifert, Clarion Area Athletic Trainer, Brenna Campbell, Kari Best, Director of Sports Medicine. Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab)

Brenna is a senior at Clarion Area High School where she participates in volleyball and softball. She is also the President of the National Honors Society and Treasurer of the Student Council. Her hobbies include lifting, painting, baking, and water skiing. Brenna also works babysitting for local families.

Brenna’s future plans are to attend McDaniel College to continue her academic and athletic career. She plans to major in International Business and Sports Management with a minor in foreign languages. Her favorite sports memories are the “Bishop Carroll game my junior year of volleyball and the Maplewood volleyball game.”

“The most inspiring people in my life are my parents because they push themselves every day to help people and provide me and my sisters with a beautiful life. Also, the past Clarion volleyball players inspire me to be better every day. I push myself to compete with their awards and victories,” Brenna stated.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank DE Sports, Inc. and Sweet Basil for sponsoring September’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month.

Brenna was awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

