SPONSORED: LandPro Equipment in Fairmount City to Host Grand Opening on Saturday

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

landpro-showroomFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Please join LandPro Equipment on Saturday, October 10, for a Grand Opening celebration at their NEW Fairmount City location.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

landpro-grand-opening

There will also be ride and drives, fall refreshments, hayrides, free pumpkins for the kids, and terrific sales.

Most important: visit the same people you’ve worked with over the years at the new location!

The Fairmount City location carries a full line of John Deere products including tractors, used tractors, mowers, and riding lawn mowers among other great products that John Deere offers. They also have a fully stocked parts department, as well as a fully equipped Service department that can handle all of your maintenance and repairs on your lawnmowers during those hot summer days.

If your looking for a top-notch tractor dealer in your area, look no further, LandPro’s Fairmount City location can meet your needs.

Below is the contact information for the Fairmount City location. Feel free to stop by or call today so they can make sure your jobs get done with John Deere, the best choice out there.

ADDRESS:
7852 RT 66
Fairmount City, PA 16224

STORE HOURS:
Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Sunday – Closed

PHONE NUMBERS:
Phone: 814-764-5159
Toll Free: 888-764-5159
Fax: 814-764-5272

Visit LandPro online at https://www.landproequipment.com/ or on their Facebook Page Here.

John-Deere-LandPro-Equipment


