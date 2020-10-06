 

SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse: October Newsletter

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

71892915_580993495972478_7821001017834602496_oSENECA, Pa. – Check out Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse’s monthly newsletter that includes special prices and grilling tips.

stillers-oct20-newsletter

Turkey Time!

Family gatherings and traditions include pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and that special bird in the center of the table.

Let Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse make your holiday tasty and preorder:

  • Fresh Turkey
  • Ham
  • Prime Rib
  • Apple Dumpling
  • Pumpkin Pie

Trick or Treat

Don’t forget the furry friends for Trick or Treat. Special Halloween dog treats are available now!

New Meat Boxes- Must be preordered 24 hours in advance.

Food for Two- $39

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 2 ham slices
  • 2 Pork Chops
  • 1 pound of hamburger
  • 1 pound ham loaf (uncooked)

Gift Box- $59

  • 1/4 pound each of 4 different bolognas
  • 3 blocks of smoked cheese
  • 2 each of 6 flavors of beef sticks

Food for Four- $69

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • 4 ham slices
  • 4 Pork Chops
  • 1 1/2 pound of hamburger
  • 2 pound ham loaf (uncooked)

You Pick- $89

  • 3 pounds of bologna
  • 2 pounds of beef sticks
  • 3 blocks of smoked cheese

Freezer Box- $179

  • 8 pork chops
  • 8 chicken breasts
  • 5 pounds of hamburger
  • 4 ribeye steaks
  • 3 pounds of bacon
  • 2 pounds of roast
  • 2 pounds of kielbasa

Stiller's case

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse would also like to take the time to pass on some useful tips on how to grille a perfect steak.

  • Select Your Steak- Always go for well-marbled steak. That extra fat enhances flavor and promotes tenderness.
  • Season Your Steak- You’ll want to season the steak a few hours before grilling.
  • Prep You Grill- No matter what kind of steak you are cooking, Stiller’s recommends setting up a two-zone grill. Two zones means two temperatures, which means more contrail over how your food cooks.
  • Hit the Desired Doneness- The internal temperature of the meat will rise another 5 degrees as the meats rests, bringing it to the final doneness you desire.

    Rare: 115°-120°F
    Medium Rare: 120°-125°F
    Medium: 130°-135°F
    Medium Well: 140°-145°F
    Well Done: 150°F and above

Stiller’ Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

Stillers


