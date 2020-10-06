SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse: October Newsletter
SENECA, Pa. – Check out Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse’s monthly newsletter that includes special prices and grilling tips.
Turkey Time!
Family gatherings and traditions include pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and that special bird in the center of the table.
Let Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse make your holiday tasty and preorder:
- Fresh Turkey
- Ham
- Prime Rib
- Apple Dumpling
- Pumpkin Pie
Trick or Treat
Don’t forget the furry friends for Trick or Treat. Special Halloween dog treats are available now!
New Meat Boxes- Must be preordered 24 hours in advance.
Food for Two- $39
- 2 chicken breasts
- 2 ham slices
- 2 Pork Chops
- 1 pound of hamburger
- 1 pound ham loaf (uncooked)
Gift Box- $59
- 1/4 pound each of 4 different bolognas
- 3 blocks of smoked cheese
- 2 each of 6 flavors of beef sticks
Food for Four- $69
- 4 chicken breasts
- 4 ham slices
- 4 Pork Chops
- 1 1/2 pound of hamburger
- 2 pound ham loaf (uncooked)
You Pick- $89
- 3 pounds of bologna
- 2 pounds of beef sticks
- 3 blocks of smoked cheese
Freezer Box- $179
- 8 pork chops
- 8 chicken breasts
- 5 pounds of hamburger
- 4 ribeye steaks
- 3 pounds of bacon
- 2 pounds of roast
- 2 pounds of kielbasa
Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse would also like to take the time to pass on some useful tips on how to grille a perfect steak.
- Select Your Steak- Always go for well-marbled steak. That extra fat enhances flavor and promotes tenderness.
- Season Your Steak- You’ll want to season the steak a few hours before grilling.
- Prep You Grill- No matter what kind of steak you are cooking, Stiller’s recommends setting up a two-zone grill. Two zones means two temperatures, which means more contrail over how your food cooks.
- Hit the Desired Doneness- The internal temperature of the meat will rise another 5 degrees as the meats rests, bringing it to the final doneness you desire.
Rare: 115°-120°F
Medium Rare: 120°-125°F
Medium: 130°-135°F
Medium Well: 140°-145°F
Well Done: 150°F and above
Stiller’ Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.