State Police Investigating Damaged Political Sign on River Hill

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on Saturday, October 3, into the damage of a political sign on River Hill in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Around 8:29 p.m. on October 2, an unknown white Ford F-250 diesel truck drove through the political sign located along River Hill, police say.

The sign, valued at $70.00, was reportedly the property of a known 34-year-old male victim from Shippenville.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Drayer, of the Clarion-based State Police, at 814-226-1710.

