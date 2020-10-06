State Police Investigating Sexual Assault of Young Girl in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating the alleged indecent assault of a child in Limestone Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, it was reported that an eight-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted at a location in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around December 18, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Monday, October 5, 2020.

