Used Book Sales Returning to Clarion Free Library

CLARION, Pa. – You knew you could borrow books from the Clarion Free Library, but did you also know that you can purchase used books?

The Book Cellar is one of the best-kept secrets of downtown Clarion. Located in the lower level of the Clarion Free Library, the Book Cellar has an assortment of books for children, young adults, and adults ranging from classic fiction to suspense, biographies to romance, and everything in between.

The Book Cellar has recently been closed due to COVID-19 precautions but will soon be reopening to the public with additional safety measures in place.

The Friends of the Clarion Free Library will be celebrating the grand reopening of the Book Cellar with a sidewalk sale on Saturday, October 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Paperbacks are $1.00, hardbacks are $2.00, children’s books are 2 for $1.00, and for Saturday only a bag of books is just $5.00.

The event will be held rain or shine, and all volunteers and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Public hours of the Book Cellar will then begin on Saturday, October 17, and every Saturday thereafter from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The reopening of the Book Cellar is possible due to volunteers from the Friends of the Clarion Free Library, a member-supported nonprofit organization that advocates, fundraises, and provides support for the Clarion Free Library.

For more information, find the Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook or email friends@clarionfreelibrary.org.

