Venus Woman Escapes Injury As Vehicle Slams into Tree

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman drove off a roadway and slammed her vehicle into a tree in Pinegrove Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, on Pinegrove School Road just south of State Route 157 in Pinegrove Township. Venango County.

Police say 30-year-old Hanna M. Blair, of Venus, was operating a 2005 Subaru Outback, traveling south on Pinegrove School Road, when she traveled off the eastern berm, for unknown reasons, and struck a large tree.

No injuries were reported.

Blair was not using a seat belt.

She was cited for a traffic violation.

