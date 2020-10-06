Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit Makes Stop in Clarion

MONROE TWP., Pa. – The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit spent the day at the Clarion Mall on Sunday, October 4.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The exhibit, which was free and open to the public, was a prelude to Wreaths Across America Day, which will be held on Saturday, December 19, where volunteers gather to lay wreaths on the graves of our nation’s military veterans.

The 48’ exhibit includes interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and general wreath sponsorship questions. It is also equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video. In the front of the exhibit, there is an education wall of information on the different areas of Wreaths Across America and future plans for the program.

The goal of the exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together through education, stories, and interactive connections.

The exhibit is designed to help teach the next generation about service and sacrifice and also to share stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States.

Locally, organizers said they hoped the exhibit would raise awareness of the Wreaths Across America mission, which will be going on this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Last year, local volunteers placed over 1,000 wreaths at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries alone.

This year’s program plans to include Immaculate Conception, Clarion, Rimersburg, Knox Union Cemetery, Knox’s Salem Lutheran Cemetery, and Knox’s St. Paul’s Union Cemetery.

