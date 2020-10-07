A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Columbus Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

