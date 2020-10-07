 

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to Hold Presentation

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

AIC-stop-drugsCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a presentation on October 14 to help parents prevent drug abuse.

“Had I Only Known”


Learn the signs and symptoms of substance abuse, local drug trends, help resources, and what to look for as a parent.

Wednesday, October 14

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Zion Church
114 Zion Road, Clarion, Pa.
Open to the public, adults only

Faith-based organizations have a unique opportunity to provide the kinds of wraparound services that can help to restore and rebuild lives and livelihoods.

They often are the first place to which people turn when facing life challenges — for themselves or for family members. Faith-based organizations are instrumental in promoting wellness and enhanced quality of life, in treating mental health and substance use disorders, and in preventing relapse.

Many are excellent referral sources and key resource partners for accessing substance misuse and mental health programs.

For more information on this presentation or any of the services offered by Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, contact their office at 814-226-6350.

The local office for Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is located at 1350 East Main Street, Suite 30, Clarion, PA 16214.

