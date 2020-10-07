 

Clarion Borough Leaf Pick-Up, Trick-or-Treat Announced

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

autumn leavesCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The dates for leaf collection and the details of trick-or-treating in Clarion Borough were announced at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting.

Leaf pick-up is scheduled for every Monday and Tuesday, beginning October 12 and running through November 24, 2020. All leaves must be at the curb. This is for leaves only, no branches or limbs. There is no need to contact the borough’s Public Works Department.

Trick-or-Treat hours are scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to leave their porch light on. There will be no Halloween Parade, but there will be candy handed out at the front of the Firehall.

The council also issued a reminder that the next meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at the Clarion Free Library.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved a special event request from Wreaths Across America to use 2nd Avenue to the Clarion Cemetery from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on December 19, subject to COVID-19 warning and following CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.
  • Approved setting the Project Portion of the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Allocation at $105,591.00 (100%) and the Administrative Portion of the FFY 2020 CDBG Allocation at $0.00 (0%), due to having enough from previous years to cover currently administrative costs.
  • Approved the Clarion Borough Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE) Statement of Goals for FFY 2020.
  • Approved Resolution #2020-452, approving the FFY 2020 CDBG application and attached Three Year Community Development Plan (CDP) for submission by Clarion County to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
  • Approved the award of Clarion Borough contract #2020-3 for installation of Main Street light poles to M & B Services, which came in as the lowest bidder on the project with a bid of $37,011.81.
  • Approved a letter of support for the Glass Works Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements Project Phase II.

