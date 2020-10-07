Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Patty Melts

Enjoy this Italian-style burger!

Ingredients

1 egg

1/2 cup spaghetti sauce, divided



3 tablespoons seasoned bread crumbs1/4 teaspoon pepper1 pound ground beef2 tablespoons butter, melted1/4 teaspoon dried basil1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1/8 teaspoon garlic powder8 slices Italian bread1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the egg, 1/4 cup spaghetti sauce, bread crumbs, and pepper. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into four oval patties; set aside.

-Combine butter and seasonings; brush over both sides of bread. In a large skillet, toast bread until lightly browned; set aside.

-In the same skillet, cook patties over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until no longer pink.

-Spoon remaining sauce over patties; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook for 1 minute or until cheese is melted. Place burgers on four slices of toast; top with remaining toast.

