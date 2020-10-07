 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Patty Melts

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this Italian-style burger!

Ingredients

1 egg
1/2 cup spaghetti sauce, divided

3 tablespoons seasoned bread crumbs
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
8 slices Italian bread
1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the egg, 1/4 cup spaghetti sauce, bread crumbs, and pepper. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into four oval patties; set aside.

-Combine butter and seasonings; brush over both sides of bread. In a large skillet, toast bread until lightly browned; set aside.

-In the same skillet, cook patties over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until no longer pink.

-Spoon remaining sauce over patties; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook for 1 minute or until cheese is melted. Place burgers on four slices of toast; top with remaining toast.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


