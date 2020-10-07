 

Clarion County Recycling Event to Be Held on October 17

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

recyclingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Recycling event will be held on Saturday, October 17, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The public must preregister electronics, household hazardous waste, and universal waste items.

Call 866-815-0016 or click here to pre-register.

For more information, contact: Clarion County Department of Planning and Development, Clarion County Administrative Building, 421 Main St., Suite 22, Clarion, PA 16214 or 814-226-4000, ext. 2801, or kamato@county.clarion.pa.us.

Click here for a complete copy of the recycling announcement.


