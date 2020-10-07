Cooperation Enhancing Growth of Community Projects; Clarion River Overlook Planned

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – The Clarion area is developing a new sense of cooperation in the development of recreational sites.

(Photo above: Theron Miles of Miles Brothers LLC)

Some of the sites included the Clarion County YMCA, rails to trails programs, Clarion Adventures, and Clarion Township and Monroe Township border, which is the latest in the development of a multi-generational community park in Clarion Borough.

“You know, you can’t do these alone anymore,” said Eric Funk, a member of the Clarion Blueprint Inc. at a recent meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

“That’s what the state keeps saying; it will only work if the county and multiple townships are on board, and that’s what they really want to see instead of just one entity out there doing things,” continued Funk. “They want the county, the university, the boroughs, townships, and community organizations (to) support this activity.”

Clarion Blueprint Community last week acquired land on Second Avenue across from the cemetery in Clarion Borough for the future park.

Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc, Miles Brothers LLC, and a private donor have teamed up to bring this project to the Clarion Area. Clarion resident Janice Horn, the leading donor with a $115,000.00 contribution, joined efforts to move forward in the preliminary steps of making the playground project a reality.

“Janice Horn is the major donor in terms of providing finances to purchase the property for a community park,” said Brenda DeDe, president of Clarion Blueprint community. “We have a finance committee in place, raising additional funds to equip and build the park.”

The playground will include fun equipment and some open green space, according to DeDe.

“There’s going to be a water fountain and a splash pad that can convert into an ice skating rink in the winter. There will be a lot of outdoor seating, outdoor games, and restroom facilities.”

Horn was inspired when her family when they came to visit, and there was no public park where they could go and have lunch.

“I realized that a playground for children was missing in this town, one that was easily accessible,” explained Horn. “Almost every place here around you have to have a car to get to it. I thought that one of the things I could do for the community was to get a program started, and we would try to find a place to have a playground.”

“When Theron Miles heard about that, I could almost see the lightbulb in his mind go off because right after that, he took the ball and ran with it, and we find ourselves at a point now that not only am I optimistic of our plan, but I’m certain that there’s going to be a fantastic park come to life here in Clarion,” Funk said.

Miles and Miles Brothers LLC are no strangers to tackling big community projects such as the development of the former Owens Glass Plant into a business park.

“I passed by that site day after day and always thought it would be a good recreational spot,” said Miles. “The area has been sadly empty since 2001. It has been used as a construction lay-down yard and various other things involving the storage of materials and so on for community construction projects. The over two-acres property used to be a member of this community.”

Miles presented a three-phase plan for the new park with land acquisition and development in Phase One, followed by Phase Two that includes paving, sidewalks, parking lot paving, children’s playground equipment, pavilion construction, and similar activities. Phase Three would include icehouse restrooms in the mechanical room, called concrete ice rink, basketball and tennis courts, sightseeing, a water fountain feature, landscaping, and court fencing.

The entire project would likely take four years for completion, according to Miles.

Phase One is budgeted at $990,500.00, Phase Two at $934,490.00, and Phase Three at $1,5 million.

While a community fund drive may take place at some point, most of the money for this project is expected to come from federal and state grants in addition to state tax credits.

Funding possibilities

One very real possibility is tax credit programs for businesses, and the group went to a local expert.

“The Blueprint Community reached out to me because of the Children’s Scholarship Fund in Pennsylvania,” said Milissa Bauer (pictured below). “We do EITC credits that allow local businesses to direct their Pennsylvania taxes to local schools.”

“We’ve been doing this for the Immaculate Conception School and St. Joe’s since 2001 when the program started and from that point until today. We have expanded throughout the entire Commonwealth to where we’re doing about a million dollars a year in these tax credits for businesses,” Bauer continued.

“It helps parents decide where they want to send their kids to school, and if they’re in the low-income tax bracket, they can’t do that. This gives them an opportunity.

“When we were raising money for the Y, we went up to see UPMC insurance. They said we would really love to donate, but we can’t do it because you’re not part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) program.

“NAP used to be directed to urban areas, but it was very similar to the EITC program in that if you have local businesses that want to make contributions based on our state taxes, they can do them.

“In 2017, Clarion County became an Opportunity Zone, and the State said they were going to align some of their tax credits with the NAP tax credits with Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, and now it sounds like we might even get the county involved.”

Bauer said that Eric Funk from Blueprint reminded them of the credits.

“Blueprint came and said this looks like we can bring this park up through the NAP program. We started to talk to our state people, mostly Donna Oberlander, who got us in contact with a couple of others, and it looks like this program qualifies. We had a talk on Thursday with the group that does this, and they said, you know, yours is one of the strongest applications if you can go out and get commitments from businesses.

“Blueprint is currently approaching area businesses for contributions that would provide them with a 75 percent credit on their state taxes.”

Funk said Blueprint was talking to businesses, and there are commitments of about $290,000.00 to $350,000.00 from local businesses. A commitment is needed by the end of October.

Phase one is expected to be funding by tax credits, Federal programs for Phase Two, and State programs and grants for Phase Three.



Clarion County Adventures

“I didn’t give enough credit to Clarion County Adventures,” Funk said. “Milissa stepped up, and she and Cindy Nave and Al Lander created the non-profit just to keep this project rolling along, but we’re not limited to this park are there are other projects in the pipeline for this group a little further down the road.

One of those projects could be an “Eagle’s Nest Overlook,” an overlook of the Clarion River located along Sixth Avenue in Clarion Borough. The purchase of and demolition of buildings at 541 and 543 Liberty Street in Clarion Borough would be required. Funding would come from grants and similar tax credit programs sought for the playground project.

Clarion County Adventures would also allow projects in other parts of Clarion County outside of Clarion Borough.

