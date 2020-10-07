Ella “Peg” M. Clark Shontz, 77, of Franklin, died peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.

Born October 15, 1942, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. Clark and Mattie Knight Clark.

Peg enjoyed doing needlecrafts, canning, and was a social member of a card club. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Peg was a big supporter of her children and grandchildren and attended all their events. She was a homemaker, always caring for her family.

On November 25, 1960, at the United Brethren Church in Oil City, she married her high school sweetheart, Edward J. Shontz, who preceded her in death on August 3, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Edward Shontz Jr. and wife Patti of Oil City, Tina Paskie and husband Dan of Hamburg, NY, Michael Shontz of Raleigh, NC, and Ann Allison and husband Raymond of Sharpsville.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Angie Shontz Harriett and husband Kevin of Oil City, Brian Shontz and wife Audra of Franklin, Brianna, Jessica, and Alyssa Paskie of Hamburg, NY, and Raymond, Maggie, and Charles Allison of Sharpsville; and her great-grandchildren Hope, Bella, and Claire Harriett of Oil City, and Lincoln and Ensley Shontz of Franklin.

In addition, Peg’s brother, Robert Clark, also survives along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Peg is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward, and her two sisters Mary Tucker and Bev Clark.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8, from 4 to 6 pm.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 6 pm with the Rev. Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the Collins House. Checks made payable to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA, 16323 with “Collins House” in the memo line.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

