Featured Local Job: Varsity Wrestling Coach

Clarion Area School District is hiring a Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 Season.

Prior experience as a wrestling coach preferred. Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances as well as complete PIAA required training.

Send cover letter, resume and references to Natalie Miller Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion PA.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

