First COVID-19 Death Reported in Forest County, Three New Cases Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 7, that there were 1,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 166,552.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 30 and October 6 is 200,610 with 7,429 positive cases. There were 36,675 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 6.

There are 8,272 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,967,542 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 963 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 7, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/07/20 – 1,309

10/06/20 – 1,036

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

10/02/20 – 1,161

10/01/20 – 1,156

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 473 3 476 18 Butler 1150 25 1175 25 Clarion 142 3 145 3 Clearfield 347 2 349 7 Crawford 331 1 332 3 Elk 78 0 78 2 Forest 15 0 15 1 Indiana 797 16 813 12 Jefferson 121 2 123 3 McKean 63 0 63 2 Mercer 784 1 785 23 Venango 102 2 104 1 Warren 46 0 46 1





County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in October;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 38 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,538 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,210 cases among employees, for a total of 28,748 at 994 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,525 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,113 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

