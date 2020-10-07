Frances “Frannie” J. Miller, 77, of Sugarcreek Borough, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Born June 17, 1943 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Helen L. (Blair) Byham. She was married to James D. Miller; he survives her.

After graduating high school, Frances went on to earn her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarion University. She then went on to be a Registered Nurse in the Oncology Department of UPMC Northwest, where she was a longtime caregiver and “One of Howard Kirkland’s Westies.”

When she wasn’t working, Frances kept herself busy with her clubs and activities. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, the Oil City Loyal Order of the Moose #78, and a volunteer for the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Venango County. Frances was also a member of a card club and enjoyed meeting up with her other club mates to play every Tuesday.

Her fondest memories, however, will be of the times she got to spend with her beloved family and cherished dog, Dinkus.

In addition to her husband, Frances will be forever remembered by her son, Paul C. Letta and his wife, Denise, of Yorktown, VA; her two grandchildren, Joshua and Cassie Letta; her step-daughter, Justine D. Cashdollar and her husband, Troy; her step-son, Jason Miller, and his three sons, Jacob Miller and his significant other, Sylvia, and their daughter, May, Justin Miller, and Jeremy Miller; and by her brother, Richard Byham and his wife, Pilar.

She is further survived by several other step-children, including Deborah Sharpe and her children, Ken Sharpe and Jennifer Sharpe-Kennedy.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Byham; and by her sister, Barbara Jamison.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.