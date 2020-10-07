Harold Raymond “Jake” Mahle, 79, of Rimersburg, died early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on June 20, 1941 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Clyde and Gertrude (Parker) Mahle. He was married on July 11, 1964 to Dorothy Louise (Blair) and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2017.

He was a member of the White Chapel Church in New Bethlehem. He worked at Crawford Furniture in Fairmount City. He was the last survivor of his immediate family.

He is survived by a son, Alan R. Mahle and his wife, Christina of Indianapolis, Indiana and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Chet Mahle, Dave Mahle, and John Mahle, and two sisters, Jane McAfoose and Nellie Steiner

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private with Pastor Harold Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Cedarvile Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.