Local Man Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Redbank Township

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Leeper man was injured early Monday morning in a suspected DUI crash in Redbank Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:33 a.m. on Monday, October 5, on Brookville Street near Doverspike Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Kevin M. Brumagin Warner, of Leeper, was operating a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling south on Brookville Street, when he traveled across the double yellow lines and into the left lane, then went off the roadway and struck a traffic sign.

The vehicle then continued traveling southwest, striking several bushes, then striking a parked 2007 Jeep Patriot. Following that impact, Warner’s vehicle traveled northwest approximately 20 yards before coming to a final rest facing northwest.

The Patriot rotated approximately 270 degrees and came to rest facing southeast.

Brumagin Warner suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

The crash is listed as a suspected DUI crash.


