Clarion Borough Tackles Issues With Letter of Support Requests

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The issue of letters of support for grant projects within the borough was a major topic of discussion in Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting.

According to Council President Carol Lapinto, the borough has received more than the usual amount of requests for support letters for grant funding for projects in the borough this year. While that alone is not a problem, the way the requests are being made has become an issue.

“These requests are not coming in in a timely fashion. Todd (Colosimo, Borough Treasurer) will receive an email or a phone call saying: ‘Council needs to give us a support letter, and oh, by the way, the grant is due in two days or a week,’ so that leaves Todd, Scott (Sharrar, Housing/Zoning Officer), and Linda (LaVan Preston, Borough Secretary) scrambling to find out the details of the project, which the borough has not been involved in,” Lapinto said.

Lapinto went on to say that she took her concerns to the administrative committee of the council, which includes council members Rachel Roberts and Jason Noto, as well as Mayor Brett Whitling, to discuss the situation.

“How can this council vote on something when they’re not aware of what the project is?” Lapinto asked.

“It’s total disrespect for the elected officials around this board.”

Lapinto reported that after further discussion of the issue, the administrative committee decided to implement a new policy requiring any requests for support letter must be in written form, must include the details of the project, and must also address how the project’s compliance with the borough zoning, and how the project is expected to affect residents in the project area.

According to Lapinto, once a written request is received, it will be reviewed by Colosimo, Sharrar, and Lavan Preston, and they will respond to the requesting entity regarding any questions they believe still need to be addressed. Then, when they are satisfied with the request, it will be brought to the committees during their monthly meetings for council members to review. Once the council members have been able to review the request and seek answers to any additional questions, it will then be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting for final approval.

“I’m really sorry I had to go out here and say this, but it seems to me the only way,” Lapinto said. “We want projects, but we also want to know what we’re voting on. We want to be able to review a project and not just hurriedly push through it.”

Colosimo spoke up in favor of the new policy, as well.

“It would be nice to have a fuller picture of some of these projects. Some of them are potentially pretty large, and they’re going to have positive impacts, but they could also have negative impacts that we need to be aware of in the borough, I believe.”

Councilmember Ben Aaron also voiced his support.

“I think the policy is good for anybody that would be requesting a support letter from the borough to actually lend that letter some credibility.”

Councilmember Rachel Roberts suggested the council also encourage entities requesting support letters to send a representative to the meeting where the letter will be considered.

“What if we still have a question, and there’s no one here to answer our question? We’re going to vote no for something if we don’t have that.”

Request for Letter of Support from Clarion County Adventures

After addressing the new policy, a request for a support letter from Clarion County Adventures for a Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) grant was next on the agenda.

Lapinto noted the request was an example of the need for the new policy.

“I thought this grant application was for the playground (Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park). All of a sudden, we received this application, and it’s for two other things.”

According to Lapinto, the other two projects included in the application are an Experiential Outdoor Learning Space planned for along the Clarion Loop Trail and an “Eagle’s Nest” project she said the borough has very little information about, other than that it will take two pieces of previously taxable property off the tax roles.

“I fully support the playground, but I cannot support this ‘Eagle’s Nest,’ which we know nothing about,” Lapinto said.

Councilmember Ben Aaron stated the concerns about the project extend beyond just the possible money issue, with the property listed as under consideration for the project at an intersection in the borough where traffic issues could become a concern.

“It’s something that we need to be included in,” Aaron said.

Councilmember Brenda Sanders Dede made a motion to approve a support letter but stated she was only making the motion because of the park project.

“The park is something that we want and something we are moving forward on. The other pieces in here, well, I’m still trying to figure out what they are,” she noted.

Sanders Dede noted the Blueprint committee agreed to have the park project included on Clarion County Adventures NAP grant application, but didn’t know about the other projects being included in the application.

Roberts then asked if the support letter had to be in support of all of the projects.

Colosimo responded, noting he had already prepared several possible versions of a support letter for the council, including one offering support for all three projects on the grant application, one offering support only for the park project at the Experiential Outdoor Learning Space, and one only offering support for the park project.

Colosimo said each of the letters also includes a zoning consistency statement and stated that he and Sharrar were in agreement that both the park project and the Experiential Outdoor Learning Space are in compliance with borough zoning, while they both have concerns about the Eagle’s Nest project.

Following the discussion, Sanders Dede’s motion died for lack of a second.

Aaron then made a motion to give a letter of support to Clarion County Adventures NAP application, specifically supporting only the park project and the Experiential Outdoor Learning Space, and the motion passed in a unanimous vote.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.