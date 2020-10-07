North Clarion Celebrates Seniors at Last Home Cross Country Meet

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion hosted Keystone in their last home cross country meet of the season.

(Pictured: North Clarion Seniors Rachel Bauer and Aaron Lencer celebrating after their race)

The varsity boys defeated Keystone 21-38, the girls race was uncontested as Keystone does not have five runners.

Senior Rachel Bauer won the girls race, with her fastest time ever on the North Clarion course, in a time of 21:26. The Wolves placed eight runners before the first Panther finished: Nicole Fair, Brynn Siegel, Jordyn Hendrickson, Kayla Aaron, Emma Buckley, Katie Bauer, and Kaylee Castner. Samantha Heller (9th) finished first for Keystone.

Panther Koby Buzzard won the boys race in a time of 18:23, edging out North Clarion’s Kaine McFarland in the last 300 meters of the race. Also scoring for the Wolves were Aiden Thomas 3rd, Patrick Young 4th, Aaron Lencer 5th, and Owen Shaffer 7th.

North Clarion’s Rowan Siegel won the girls junior high race finishing in 16:20. Keystone’s Cody Heller won the boys junior high race in 13:46.

