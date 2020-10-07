Oct. 6 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion, Keystone, North Clarion Win in Straight Sets

A trio of sweeps by Clarion, Keystone, and North Clarion highlight Tuesday’s volleyball action.

Clarion had the most commanding victory of the night, winning 25-8, 25-9, 25-8 over AC Valley. The Bobcats were led by Korrin Burns’ 17 kills, while Aryana Girvan had 11 kills and only one error. Clarion was efficient on offense, notching 35 kills and only seven errors. Erica Selfridge had a stellar all-around night with six kills, four aces, and a team-high 14 digs. The Bobcats’ JV squad was also victorious, winning 2-0. Clarion is now 9-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on Thursday, October 8 against Forest Area.

Keystone defeated Union in three sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. The match was hotly contested, but Keystone was able to narrowly win all three games to secure the sweep. Alexandria Johnston had 11 assists and two aces for the Panthers, who also received a seven kill, four ace, five block performance from Leah Exley. Natalie Bowser led a strong Keystone defense with seven blocks. The JV match was also won by the Panthers by a 2-1 score line. Keystone is now 10-1 this season, and they will play next against Venango Catholic on Thursday, October 8.

North Clarion provided the third sweep of the evening, defeating Forest Area 25-13, 25-9, 25-13. Emily Aites led the Wolves with 11 kills. North Clarion also received solid defensive contributions from Alana Brooks and Makenzie Lupole, who had 16 and 13 digs respectively. Sarah Aaron set up the offense well, registering 22 assists.

Clarion vs. AC Valley (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-8 Clarion

Set Two: 25-9 Clarion

Set Three: 25-9 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 17 kills, 7 digs, 2 errors

Erica Selfridge: 6 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs

Aryana Girvan: 11 kills, 1 error, 1 ace

Keystone vs. Union (Keystone Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Keystone

Set Two: 25-22 Keystone

Set Three: 25-23 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alexandria Johnston: 9 points, 2 aces, 11 assists

Leah Exley: 7 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks

Natalie Bowser: 7 blocks

North Clarion vs. Forest Area (North Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-13 North Clarion

Set Two: 25-9 North Clarion

Set Three: 25-13 North Clarion

Top Performers for North Clarion:

Emily Aites: 11 kills

Alana Brooks: 16 digs

Sarah Aaron: 22 assists

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.