 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Oct. 6 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion, Keystone, North Clarion Win in Straight Sets

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

volleyball-court-hd-wallpaperA trio of sweeps by Clarion, Keystone, and North Clarion highlight Tuesday’s volleyball action.

Clarion had the most commanding victory of the night, winning 25-8, 25-9, 25-8 over AC Valley. The Bobcats were led by Korrin Burns’ 17 kills, while Aryana Girvan had 11 kills and only one error. Clarion was efficient on offense, notching 35 kills and only seven errors. Erica Selfridge had a stellar all-around night with six kills, four aces, and a team-high 14 digs. The Bobcats’ JV squad was also victorious, winning 2-0. Clarion is now 9-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on Thursday, October 8 against Forest Area.

Keystone defeated Union in three sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. The match was hotly contested, but Keystone was able to narrowly win all three games to secure the sweep. Alexandria Johnston had 11 assists and two aces for the Panthers, who also received a seven kill, four ace, five block performance from Leah Exley. Natalie Bowser led a strong Keystone defense with seven blocks. The JV match was also won by the Panthers by a 2-1 score line. Keystone is now 10-1 this season, and they will play next against Venango Catholic on Thursday, October 8.

North Clarion provided the third sweep of the evening, defeating Forest Area 25-13, 25-9, 25-13. Emily Aites led the Wolves with 11 kills. North Clarion also received solid defensive contributions from Alana Brooks and Makenzie Lupole, who had 16 and 13 digs respectively. Sarah Aaron set up the offense well, registering 22 assists.

Clarion vs. AC Valley (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-8 Clarion

Set Two: 25-9 Clarion

Set Three: 25-9 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 17 kills, 7 digs, 2 errors

Erica Selfridge: 6 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs

Aryana Girvan: 11 kills, 1 error, 1 ace

Keystone vs. Union (Keystone Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Keystone

Set Two: 25-22 Keystone

Set Three: 25-23 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alexandria Johnston: 9 points, 2 aces, 11 assists

Leah Exley: 7 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks

Natalie Bowser: 7 blocks

North Clarion vs. Forest Area (North Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-13 North Clarion

Set Two: 25-9 North Clarion

Set Three: 25-13 North Clarion

Top Performers for North Clarion:

Emily Aites: 11 kills

Alana Brooks: 16 digs

Sarah Aaron: 22 assists


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.