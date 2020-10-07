Pennsylvanians Reminded to Register to Vote Before October 19 Deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. As the voter registration deadline approaches for the November 3 presidential election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday urged Pennsylvanians to check their voter registration status at votesPA.com.

“Now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote, and your registration information is current before the deadline in less than two weeks,” Secretary Boockvar said. “We want every eligible Pennsylvanian to be able to exercise their right to vote on election day.”

Monday, October 19, is the deadline for eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for a new voter registration or make changes to an existing registration before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Individuals wishing to register to vote must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

“Pennsylvanians have more convenient, secure, and accessible voting options than ever before,” Secretary Boockvar said. “They can vote by mail ballot, in person at their county election office before the election or at the polls on Nov. 3. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.”

On November 3, Pennsylvania voters will elect:

the President and Vice President

U.S. Representatives

the State Attorney General, Auditor General and Treasurer

State Representatives

State Senators in odd-numbered districts

The votesPA.com website also offers printable voter registration applications, early in-person voting information, a polling place locator, and county boards of elections contact information. It includes tips for first-time voters and military and overseas voters.

For more information on voting and elections, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.

