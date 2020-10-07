Say What?!: Man Forgets Winning Lottery Ticket in His Wallet for a Month

OREGON – An Oregon man carried a lottery ticket worth $5.7 million in his wallet for over a month before checking to see if he had won anything.

Christopher Sargent and his wife purchased the ticket on August 24 at a Portland convenience store, then promptly forgot about it until returning to the store a month later. After looking up the ticket’s numbers at home, Sargent learned he was now a millionaire.

