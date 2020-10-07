 

Say What?!: Man Forgets Winning Lottery Ticket in His Wallet for a Month

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Anthony Fink

lottery tickerOREGON – An Oregon man carried a lottery ticket worth $5.7 million in his wallet for over a month before checking to see if he had won anything.

Christopher Sargent and his wife purchased the ticket on August 24 at a Portland convenience store, then promptly forgot about it until returning to the store a month later. After looking up the ticket’s numbers at home, Sargent learned he was now a millionaire.

Read the full story here.


