State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI’s

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Sligo Borough

Clarion-based State Police say around 4:48 p.m. on October 5, 35-year-old Michael Lumpp, of Brookfield, Ohio, damaged the ignition of a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, belonging to a known 45-year-old Emlenton man, at a location on Lyon Street in Sligo Borough.

According to police, Lumpp caused an estimated $450.00 damage to the vehicle and was charged with summary criminal mischief.

DUI in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 11:40 p.m. on October 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a Ford truck after the vehicle was observed making a traffic violation in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the driver was then found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Paint Township

Around 6:15 p.m. on October 4, a Honda CRV was observed parked on Interstate 80 at mile marker 60.6 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police say contact was then made with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Ramesh Chhetri, of Akron, Ohio, who was discovered to be asleep at the wheel.

According to police, Chherti was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.