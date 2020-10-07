State Police Investigate Report of Child Abuse

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police recently investigated a report of child abuse involving a Clarion County victim in Big Run.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say they received a Childline report of child abuse involving a one-year-old male victim from Callensburg, Clarion County, on September 26.

According to police, the reported incident occurred between 4:00 p.m. on September 25, and 9:00 p.m. on September 26 at a location on Mill Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say the incident was thoroughly investigated and the report proved to be unfounded.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

