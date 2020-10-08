 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Prime Rib Dinner on October 23

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Wanango-Country-Club-4RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club will be offering a special prime rib dinner on Friday, October 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Two sizes are offered to fit your appetite:

– 12-ounce cut- $28.00

– 16-ounce cut- $32.00

Both sizes come with a salad, a loaded twice-baked potato, and fresh vegetable medley.

*Prices are subject to PA sales tax. Gratuity appreciated.

The regular menu will also be available during this time.

Reservations are preferred by October 21st. To place reservations call 814-646-8133 and use option #3.

This event is open to the public.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


