SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Prime Rib Dinner on October 23

Wanango Country Club to Host Prime Rib Dinner on October 23
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club will be offering a special prime rib dinner on Friday, October 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Two sizes are offered to fit your appetite:
– 12-ounce cut- $28.00
Both sizes come with a salad, a loaded twice-baked potato, and fresh vegetable medley.
*Prices are subject to PA sales tax. Gratuity appreciated.
The regular menu will also be available during this time.
Reservations are preferred by October 21st. To place reservations call 814-646-8133 and use option #3.
This event is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
