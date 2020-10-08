A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 38. Light southwest wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Columbus Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

