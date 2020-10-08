 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cozumel Restaurant’s Famous Cheese Sauce by Luis Manuel

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7236 (1)Make this quick and easy cheese sauce to give your food that extra punch!

You’ll love using the same recipe as Cozumel Restaurant!

Ingredients

3 large cubes of white American cheese

2 cups of diced jalapenos
3 cups of whole milk

Directions

-Chunk up the cheese into smaller blocks.
-Add all ingredients to a large pot and melt together.
-Once evenly combined, transfer the mixture to a blender to create a smooth cheese sauce.
-Serve with chips or on top of other entrees. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


