Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cozumel Restaurant’s Famous Cheese Sauce by Luis Manuel

Make this quick and easy cheese sauce to give your food that extra punch!

You’ll love using the same recipe as Cozumel Restaurant!

Ingredients

3 large cubes of white American cheese



2 cups of diced jalapenos3 cups of whole milk

Directions

-Chunk up the cheese into smaller blocks.

-Add all ingredients to a large pot and melt together.

-Once evenly combined, transfer the mixture to a blender to create a smooth cheese sauce.

-Serve with chips or on top of other entrees. Enjoy!

