 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Danny D. Feltenberger

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5f7e14f000ab3Danny D. Feltenberger, 80, of Kennerdell passed away October 6, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Danny was born June 1, 1940 in Franklin, he was son of the late Arthur and Virginia (Snyder) Feltenberger.

Danny graduated from Franklin High School. He proudly served his country, having enlisted in both the Navy and in the Army.

Danny retired from Polk Center. He loved the great outdoors. Danny loved to go camping and four wheeling. He spent hours in the woods hunting and fishing. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends playing music. He also enjoyed a round or two of golf. He was a member of the Franklin Eagles, Moose and VFW. Danny was a member of the ATV Traction Club, Venango County.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Sandy Robinson of Kennerdell, his children Braden Feltenberger and his wife Valerie of Polk, Holly Bell and her husband John of Sandy Lake and Brian McQuiston and his wife Lisa of Kossuth. His grandchildren; Kelly Graham (John), Kyle McQuiston, Kari Eberhart (Jesse), Vanessa Franks, Alexa Carson, Payton Carson. Two great grandchildren Ashton Graham and Cadan Boocks also survive. His sister Nancy Ritchey, brother in laws Fred Eakin (Rutha) and Howard Eakin (Judy) also survive, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his son Brain James Feltenberger, his brothers Donald, Kenneth and Mickey Feltenberger, sisters Charlene Steele and Sandra Aiken.

Funeral services are private.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.