Danny D. Feltenberger, 80, of Kennerdell passed away October 6, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Danny was born June 1, 1940 in Franklin, he was son of the late Arthur and Virginia (Snyder) Feltenberger.

Danny graduated from Franklin High School. He proudly served his country, having enlisted in both the Navy and in the Army.

Danny retired from Polk Center. He loved the great outdoors. Danny loved to go camping and four wheeling. He spent hours in the woods hunting and fishing. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends playing music. He also enjoyed a round or two of golf. He was a member of the Franklin Eagles, Moose and VFW. Danny was a member of the ATV Traction Club, Venango County.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Sandy Robinson of Kennerdell, his children Braden Feltenberger and his wife Valerie of Polk, Holly Bell and her husband John of Sandy Lake and Brian McQuiston and his wife Lisa of Kossuth. His grandchildren; Kelly Graham (John), Kyle McQuiston, Kari Eberhart (Jesse), Vanessa Franks, Alexa Carson, Payton Carson. Two great grandchildren Ashton Graham and Cadan Boocks also survive. His sister Nancy Ritchey, brother in laws Fred Eakin (Rutha) and Howard Eakin (Judy) also survive, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his son Brain James Feltenberger, his brothers Donald, Kenneth and Mickey Feltenberger, sisters Charlene Steele and Sandra Aiken.

Funeral services are private.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

