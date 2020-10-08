 

Jaelene Cordwell

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

CordwellJaelene Cordwell, 61, of Shippenville, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 of natural causes at her home.

Born July 8, 1959, in Lamar, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late J.P.  and Lawanda McClelland Pointdexter. They preceded her in death.

She attended Brockway School and was a graduate of Jeff Tech with a degree in Cosmetology.

On June 28, 2002, in Brookville, she married Timothy Cordwell. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2018.

She enjoyed playing cards and board games, crafting, making friends and she loved her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.

Her survivors include a son, Jesse (Stefanie) Clark; two daughters, Tina Tinker and Kami Shaw; four grandchildren, Jaykob, Jason, Richard, and Tia; a great-grandson, Jase;  three brothers, Larry, Jerry, and Lonnie; four sisters,  LaDonna, Shawna, Cye-‘wyn and Geebee.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are two brothers, Bill and Doug; and a sister, Lisa.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, send flowers or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


