Judge: Anti-Trump Signs Can Stay Up Through Election Day

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A consent order pertaining to the Healy v. Oil City first amendment case was issued on Wednesday, putting a temporary hold on any action by the City of Oil City again anyone for posting political signs.

In the order issued on Wednesday, the Honorable Judge Susan Paradise Baxter of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania continues the previous order temporarily allowing Oil City Resident William Healy to place “F** Trump” signs on his property pertaining to the Healy v. Oil City first amendment case until November 4, 2020, and also amended that order.

The new order states that the defendant, the City of Oil City, its agents, employees, servants, and anyone acting on behalf of or in concert with the city may not commence or threaten any criminal, civil, and/or administrative actions against anyone for displaying political signs that are otherwise lawful.

It also ordered that the deadline to respond to the Verified Complaint is extended until November 30, and canceled the preliminary injunction hearing set for October 13.

The order, signed in agreement by Hadley, as well as the counsel for the defendant, attorney Paul D. Krepps, follows a previous order issued on September 29, which protected the plaintiff, William Healy, against action by Oil City for the “F** Trump” signs on his property.

