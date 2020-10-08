 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Judge: Anti-Trump Signs Can Stay Up Through Election Day

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ant-trumpOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A consent order pertaining to the Healy v. Oil City first amendment case was issued on Wednesday, putting a temporary hold on any action by the City of Oil City again anyone for posting political signs.

In the order issued on Wednesday, the Honorable Judge Susan Paradise Baxter of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania continues the previous order temporarily allowing Oil City Resident William Healy to place “F** Trump” signs on his property pertaining to the Healy v. Oil City first amendment case until November 4, 2020, and also amended that order.

The new order states that the defendant, the City of Oil City, its agents, employees, servants, and anyone acting on behalf of or in concert with the city may not commence or threaten any criminal, civil, and/or administrative actions against anyone for displaying political signs that are otherwise lawful.

It also ordered that the deadline to respond to the Verified Complaint is extended until November 30, and canceled the preliminary injunction hearing set for October 13.

The order, signed in agreement by Hadley, as well as the counsel for the defendant, attorney Paul D. Krepps, follows a previous order issued on September 29, which protected the plaintiff, William Healy, against action by Oil City for the “F** Trump” signs on his property.

RELATED:

Judge Says Anti-Trump Signs Can Go Back Up

Oil City Man Files Lawsuit After City Requests Removal of Derogatory Anti-Trump Sign


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.