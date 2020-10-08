Juvenile Assaults Staff, Flees Abraxas Youth Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a juvenile assaulted a staff member and fled the Abraxas youth detention facility late last month.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 11:17 p.m. on September 29 at the Abraxas facility located in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a known juvenile at the facility assaulted a known 46-year-old male staff member from Endeavor, then fled the facility on foot in an unknown direction.

The juvenile later returned to the facility, according to police.

Police list the incident as “Strangulation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.