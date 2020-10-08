Louis Reck Sr., 98, formerly of Meadowlands, passed away peacefully in the home of his son in North Garden, VA on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born March 7, 1922 in Arden, PA to the late John and Margaret Reck.

Louis enlisted in the Army in 1943 where he earned the American Theatre Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged with “Honest and Faithful Service to this country” on March 15, 1946 and returned to his home of record in Meadowlands, PA, where he began working as a welder at Fort Pitt Bridge Works.

He was an original member of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Meadowlands and a lifetime member of the Bears Club. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons Louis and his wife Pamela of North Garden, VA and Chester and his wife Michelle of Oil City, PA; grandchildren McKenzie Reck, Jessica (Matt) LaVerde and Travis (Kaitlyn) Schiffer; great-grandchildren Rylynn, Joey and Macy; brother John Herman (Diane) Scariat; nieces Sharon, Brenda, Linda and Margaret; nephews Junior and Robert and a special nephew Dave and his wife Bev who took great care of Lou when he was still living at his home. Deceased in addition to his parents is his wife Blanche Brezinski Reck and brother John Reck.

Private services will be held for the family with private burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray, with full military rites by the VFW Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the United States Army.

Arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor 304 West Pike Street Canonsburg 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.

