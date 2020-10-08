Marlys G. (Rowe) McHenry

Marlys Gertrude McHenry, 86, of Knox, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born November 21, 1933, Marlys was the daughter of the late Laird and Mildred DeHart Rowe.

Marlys graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox in 1951. She worked for Allaman Coal Company, served as a poll worker for Ashland Township and was the co-owner-operator of McHenry’s Dairy Farm.

On October 29, 1954, Marlys married Ronald McHenry who survives.

Marlys enjoyed gardening, shopping, cooking, golfing, sewing, traveling, spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren’s school activities. She was a member the Clarion Venango Holstein Association and Grace E.C. Church where she taught Sunday School and took care of children in the nursery.

Along with her husband Marlys is survived by her children Amy (Bruce) Turk of Knox, Chris (Tammy) McHenry of Knox, Barry (Kelley) McHenry of Oil City, Dean (Ellen) McHenry of State College and Vincent (Michele) McHenry of Ephrata; her grandchildren Elizabeth (Carl) Hill, Brian (Karly) Long, Skyler McHenry, Brooke McHenry, Chelsea McHenry, Adam (Makiko) McHenry, Hannah (Eric) Lysczek, Andrew McHenry, Paula (Zachary) Bair, Cameron (Miranda) McHenry, Paul (Amy) McHenry and Emily McHenry; and step grandchildren Matthew (Capri) Turk, Caitlin (Jermiah) Turk, Matthew McClellan, David McClellan and Jacob Serafin. Also surviving are her great grandchildren Claire, Evelyn, Vivienne, Calvin, Lottie and Thomas; sisters Evelyn Myers of Knox and Sarah Ganoe of Knox, brother Carl (Joan) Rowe of Knox, brother in law Ted Jeannerat of Shippenville, sister in law Thelma Henderson of Clarion.

Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Eileen Wetzel, Mary Rowe and Sandra Jeannerat and her brother Bill Rowe

The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday in the church with Pastor John Friedlund of Grace EC Church, officiating. Interment will take place at Starr Cemetery at 10 AM Monday Morning.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family request that everyone attending the viewing or funeral wear masks.

In lieu flowers the family request memorials are made to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Po Box 106, Knox PA, 16232 or the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.