Mary E. “Liz” Hetrick, 78, died early in the morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Marienville.

Born in Brookville on November 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha Zimmerman.

She was a graduate of East Forest School.

She was married to Larry Hetrick, he preceded her in death on December 22, 2000.

Mrs. Hetrick retired after 35 years from the U.S. Postal Service on May 7, 2009.

She was a member of the Vets Club of Forest County Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed Bingo, gambling, watching TV, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her survivors include three sons, Larry Hetrick Jr., Richard ( Michele) Hetrick, and Jimmy ( Jannelle) Hetrick; three grandchildren, Ryan, Joel, and Bianca; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Evlynn and Jenson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ed, Clyde, Harry and Richard; and her sisters, Sis, Joanne, Phyllis, and Linda.

As per her wishes, there will be no public services for Mrs. Hetrick.

Her family suggests in lieu of flowers and memorial donations be made to the Vets Club of Forest County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

