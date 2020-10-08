 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Mary E. “Liz” Hetrick

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Gilbert36Mary E. “Liz” Hetrick, 78, died early in the  morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Marienville.

Born in Brookville on November 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha Zimmerman.

She was a graduate of East Forest School.

She was married to Larry Hetrick, he preceded her in death on December 22, 2000.

Mrs. Hetrick retired after 35 years from the U.S. Postal Service on May 7, 2009.

She was a member of the Vets Club of Forest County Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed Bingo, gambling, watching TV, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her survivors include three sons, Larry Hetrick Jr., Richard ( Michele) Hetrick, and Jimmy ( Jannelle) Hetrick; three grandchildren, Ryan, Joel, and Bianca; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Evlynn and Jenson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ed, Clyde, Harry and Richard; and her sisters, Sis, Joanne, Phyllis, and Linda.

As per her wishes, there will be no public services for Mrs. Hetrick.

Her family suggests in lieu of flowers and memorial donations be made to the Vets Club of Forest County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.