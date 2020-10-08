 

McClelland Hartman “Mac” Colwell

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

McClelland Hartman “Mac” Colwell, 81, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on June 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, PA to Simon and Vera (Hartman) Colwell.

Mac was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg where he worked as a truck driver and a factory worker.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Leona Marie Wyant of Rimersburg; two sons, Adon and Wayne Colwell; daughter, Paulette Troup; grandson, Todd Colwell; numerous grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur Colwell of Rimersburg.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Frank Colwell; and twin brothers, Alan and Herman Colwell

Per Mac’s wishes, services will be privately held.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Mac’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


