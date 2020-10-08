 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Oil City Man Wanted on Burglary Charges

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

John-E.-CarbaughOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are searching for an Oil City man wanted on burglary charges.

Oil City Police are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City.

Police say Carbaugh is wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred at Baker’s Confectionery Convenience Store on 2nd Street in Oil City.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against Carbaugh through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, October 7:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1
– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3
– Possess Instrument Of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1
– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)
– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Anyone with information concerning Carbaugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.