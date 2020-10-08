OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are searching for an Oil City man wanted on burglary charges.

Oil City Police are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City.

Police say Carbaugh is wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred at Baker’s Confectionery Convenience Store on 2nd Street in Oil City.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against Carbaugh through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, October 7:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Possess Instrument Of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Anyone with information concerning Carbaugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

