 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,376 New Cases Statewide

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 8, that there were 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 167,928.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 1 and October 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 7.

There are 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,013 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 8, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/08/20 – 1,376
10/07/20 – 1,309
10/06/20 – 1,036
10/05/20 – 672
10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251
10/02/20 – 1,161

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  476 8 484 18
Butler  1175 24 1199 25
Clarion 145 5 150 3
Clearfield  349 1 350 7
Crawford  332 2 334 3
Elk 78 3 81 2
Forest  15 0 15 1
Indiana  813 6 819 13
Jefferson  123 3 126 3
McKean  63 3 66 2
Mercer  785 12 797 24
Venango  104 6 110 1
Warren  46 0 46 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 910 16612
Allegheny 13024 181953
Armstrong 484 7524
Beaver 2007 21153
Bedford 273 4748
Berks 7564 53438
Blair 837 18279
Bradford 279 8278
Bucks 9172 101847
Butler 1199 23375
Cambria 705 24735
Cameron 8 466
Carbon 492 9903
Centre 3291 30011
Chester 7203 87131
Clarion 150 3457
Clearfield 350 8215
Clinton 219 4532
Columbia 976 8696
Crawford 334 8973
Cumberland 2021 32507
Dauphin 4048 47564
Delaware 11912 114433
Elk 81 2618
Erie 1707 29574
Fayette 850 16391
Forest 15 814
Franklin 1869 22136
Fulton 57 1353
Greene 198 4614
Huntingdon 500 6612
Indiana 819 9646
Jefferson 126 3619
Juniata 199 2515
Lackawanna 2799 33521
Lancaster 8368 84070
Lawrence 593 8093
Lebanon 2245 20923
Lehigh 5875 61918
Luzerne 4277 48383
Lycoming 795 14092
McKean 66 4610
Mercer 797 12464
Mifflin 257 7106
Monroe 1848 23807
Montgomery 12645 154899
Montour 226 8070
Northampton 4714 57338
Northumberland 1227 12278
Perry 257 4340
Philadelphia 33535 291019
Pike 600 6972
Potter 34 1201
Schuylkill 1320 19978
Snyder 408 3965
Somerset 259 10918
Sullivan 15 595
Susquehanna 320 4701
Tioga 103 3694
Union 577 14598
Venango 110 4947
Warren 46 3669
Washington 1484 26547
Wayne 260 6750
Westmoreland 2608 45028
Wyoming 81 2922
York 5300 63965

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 19 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,229 cases among employees, for a total of 28,840 at 999 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,160 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.