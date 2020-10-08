Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,376 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 8, that there were 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 167,928.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 1 and October 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 7.

There are 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,013 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 8, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/08/20 – 1,376

10/07/20 – 1,309

10/06/20 – 1,036

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

10/02/20 – 1,161

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 476 8 484 18 Butler 1175 24 1199 25 Clarion 145 5 150 3 Clearfield 349 1 350 7 Crawford 332 2 334 3 Elk 78 3 81 2 Forest 15 0 15 1 Indiana 813 6 819 13 Jefferson 123 3 126 3 McKean 63 3 66 2 Mercer 785 12 797 24 Venango 104 6 110 1 Warren 46 0 46 1





County Case Counts to Date