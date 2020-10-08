Pa. Dept. of Health: Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,376 New Cases Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 8, that there were 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 167,928.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 1 and October 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 7.
There are 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 1,013 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 8, 81% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/08/20 – 1,376
10/07/20 – 1,309
10/06/20 – 1,036
10/05/20 – 672
10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251
10/02/20 – 1,161
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|476
|8
|484
|18
|Butler
|1175
|24
|1199
|25
|Clarion
|145
|5
|150
|3
|Clearfield
|349
|1
|350
|7
|Crawford
|332
|2
|334
|3
|Elk
|78
|3
|81
|2
|Forest
|15
|0
|15
|1
|Indiana
|813
|6
|819
|13
|Jefferson
|123
|3
|126
|3
|McKean
|63
|3
|66
|2
|Mercer
|785
|12
|797
|24
|Venango
|104
|6
|110
|1
|Warren
|46
|0
|46
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|910
|16612
|Allegheny
|13024
|181953
|Armstrong
|484
|7524
|Beaver
|2007
|21153
|Bedford
|273
|4748
|Berks
|7564
|53438
|Blair
|837
|18279
|Bradford
|279
|8278
|Bucks
|9172
|101847
|Butler
|1199
|23375
|Cambria
|705
|24735
|Cameron
|8
|466
|Carbon
|492
|9903
|Centre
|3291
|30011
|Chester
|7203
|87131
|Clarion
|150
|3457
|Clearfield
|350
|8215
|Clinton
|219
|4532
|Columbia
|976
|8696
|Crawford
|334
|8973
|Cumberland
|2021
|32507
|Dauphin
|4048
|47564
|Delaware
|11912
|114433
|Elk
|81
|2618
|Erie
|1707
|29574
|Fayette
|850
|16391
|Forest
|15
|814
|Franklin
|1869
|22136
|Fulton
|57
|1353
|Greene
|198
|4614
|Huntingdon
|500
|6612
|Indiana
|819
|9646
|Jefferson
|126
|3619
|Juniata
|199
|2515
|Lackawanna
|2799
|33521
|Lancaster
|8368
|84070
|Lawrence
|593
|8093
|Lebanon
|2245
|20923
|Lehigh
|5875
|61918
|Luzerne
|4277
|48383
|Lycoming
|795
|14092
|McKean
|66
|4610
|Mercer
|797
|12464
|Mifflin
|257
|7106
|Monroe
|1848
|23807
|Montgomery
|12645
|154899
|Montour
|226
|8070
|Northampton
|4714
|57338
|Northumberland
|1227
|12278
|Perry
|257
|4340
|Philadelphia
|33535
|291019
|Pike
|600
|6972
|Potter
|34
|1201
|Schuylkill
|1320
|19978
|Snyder
|408
|3965
|Somerset
|259
|10918
|Sullivan
|15
|595
|Susquehanna
|320
|4701
|Tioga
|103
|3694
|Union
|577
|14598
|Venango
|110
|4947
|Warren
|46
|3669
|Washington
|1484
|26547
|Wayne
|260
|6750
|Westmoreland
|2608
|45028
|Wyoming
|81
|2922
|York
|5300
|63965
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 19 percent of cases so far in October;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in October; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,229 cases among employees, for a total of 28,840 at 999 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 11,160 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
