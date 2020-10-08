Ronald Miller, 75, of Harrisville, passed away in the late afternoon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center in Conneaut, OH.

Born April 30, 1945 in Grove City, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen (McElhaney) Miller. He was married to the love of his life, the former Connie Baker, whom he shared over 55 years with and was proud to have raised a wonderful family with her; she survives him.

For over 41 years, Ronald worked as a Tool and Die Maker for Joy Manufacturing.

In his spare time, Ronald was known to be an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for camping, traveling, and fishing. He also loved going to the beach and spent many winters avoiding the harsh Pennsylvania cold for warm Florida and Georgia sunshine. A reliable man, Ronald was also known as a “Mr. Fix-It” and could fix anything presented to him.

His fondest memories in life, however, will always be of the times he spent with his beloved family.

In addition to his wife, Ronald will be forever remembered by his son, Kevin Miller and his wife, Cecilia, of Kennesaw, GA; his daughter, Shelly LeSuer and her husband, Kyle, of Edinboro; his three grandchildren, Jennifer and Rachel LeSuer, both of Edinboro, and Tina Miller of Kennesaw, GA; and by his two sisters, Marilyn Packer of Stuart, FL, and Susan Sloan and her partner, James Kutlus, of Grove City.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother-in-law, William Packer.

Funeral services for Ronald will be held privately for the family, with Rev. Denny Miller, retired pastor, officiating.

A live stream of Ronald’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Ronald will be laid to rest at Mt. Irwin Cemetery at a future date to be determined by the family.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.