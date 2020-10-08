 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ronald Miller

Thursday, October 8, 2020 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailRonald Miller, 75, of Harrisville, passed away in the late afternoon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center in Conneaut, OH.

Born April 30, 1945 in Grove City, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen (McElhaney) Miller. He was married to the love of his life, the former Connie Baker, whom he shared over 55 years with and was proud to have raised a wonderful family with her; she survives him.

For over 41 years, Ronald worked as a Tool and Die Maker for Joy Manufacturing.

In his spare time, Ronald was known to be an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for camping, traveling, and fishing. He also loved going to the beach and spent many winters avoiding the harsh Pennsylvania cold for warm Florida and Georgia sunshine. A reliable man, Ronald was also known as a “Mr. Fix-It” and could fix anything presented to him.

His fondest memories in life, however, will always be of the times he spent with his beloved family.

In addition to his wife, Ronald will be forever remembered by his son, Kevin Miller and his wife, Cecilia, of Kennesaw, GA; his daughter, Shelly LeSuer and her husband, Kyle, of Edinboro; his three grandchildren, Jennifer and Rachel LeSuer, both of Edinboro, and Tina Miller of Kennesaw, GA; and by his two sisters, Marilyn Packer of Stuart, FL, and Susan Sloan and her partner, James Kutlus, of Grove City.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother-in-law, William Packer.

Funeral services for Ronald will be held privately for the family, with Rev. Denny Miller, retired pastor, officiating.

A live stream of Ronald’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Ronald will be laid to rest at Mt. Irwin Cemetery at a future date to be determined by the family.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.