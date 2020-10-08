Allegheny Grille Offers Beautiful Event Venue Off the Beaten Path
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille makes event planning easy, offering a beautiful venue tucked away along the Allegheny River.
Set in the quaint town of Foxburg, The Allegheny Grille offers a view of the Allegheny River valley that cannot be topped.
“It’s really beautiful, and people just don’t get to be surrounded by this much nature all the time,” Event Coordinator Matt Peters remarked.
“It’s beautiful here in the winter, too, with the snow and ice on the river.”
With massive windows facing the river, the view is one of the first things that attracts many people to The Allegheny Grille; nevertheless, the business offers far more than just stunning scenery.
First and foremost, The Allegheny Grille offers ample space. The two-story rustic, timber-frame facility has allowed seating space for more patrons than many other restaurants in the region, even with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“We were able to social distance tables, and we got creative in how we used spaces we wouldn’t typically use for dining,” Peters said. “We were really fortunate in that sense.”
Once The Allegheny Grille was able to reopen following its closure during the initial onset of the pandemic, business was good, Peters explained.
“By the time we reopened, I think people were just ready to get out again.”
Along with regular dining, The Allegheny Grille is a popular location for events – from weddings, rehearsals, showers, and other private parties to business meetings and even holiday parties.
While many events in the area were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people chose to “downsize” their events and move forward with them, even with capacity restrictions, according to Peters.
“I’ve been happy with the amount of events we’ve done,” he added.
Although changes in capacity and other regulations related to the ongoing pandemic haven’t always been easy to navigate, Peters said that he feels it is his job to make event planning easier for his customers.
“We try to do whatever we can to make it easier for them. That’s my biggest thing.”
Both indoor and outdoor venue spaces are available at The Allegheny Grille, as well as an outdoor bar. The main restaurant space can also be utilized.
“We have had people rent the entire restaurant before,” Peters noted.
Another advantage of having The Allegheny Grille host an event is its full event menu. In addition, the restaurant is also open to creating a custom menu.
“That’s a huge draw for people, especially people from outside of town.”
Seating, service, bar service, linens, and all of those small details that can become a planning nightmare are all part of the package at The Allegheny Grille, according to Peters.
In terms of business meetings and events, it’s common for The Allegheny Grille to have coffee and danishes, or something similar, set up as people arrive in the morning. Then, they take the attendees’ lunch orders, so when they break for lunch, the meals are ready for them.
With so much to offer, The Allegheny Grille draws people in from more than just the local area.
“We do a lot of business from Pittsburgh and Cleveland – areas close enough to drive here,” Peters noted.
While some companies are foregoing their traditional holiday parties this year, others are looking to move forward with plans, and The Allegheny Grille still has openings available for November and December events, according to Peters.
For more information, visit The Allegheny Grille’s website https://www.alleghenygrille.com/ or call 724-659-5701.
